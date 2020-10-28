Skip to main content
Trends in Car Use, Travel Demand and Policy Thinking

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3cbb1d72-en
Authors
Phil Goodwin
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Goodwin, P. (2020), “Trends in Car Use, Travel Demand and Policy Thinking”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3cbb1d72-en.
