Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Transport Planning With Accessibility Indices in the Netherlands

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c62be65d-en
Authors
Karst T. Geurs
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Geurs, K. (2018), “Transport Planning With Accessibility Indices in the Netherlands”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2018/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c62be65d-en.
Go to top