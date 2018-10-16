This report assesses the impact of transport commitments made in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of the Paris Climate Agreement on national-level transport CO2 emissions. It contains an introduction to NDCs and provides an overview of economy-wide CO2reduction targets that were defined in these pledges. The methodology, developed specifically for this report, allows a sectoral assessment despite the often limited information regarding specific ambitions for transport and planned CO2mitigation measures.
Transport CO2 and the Paris Climate Agreement
Reviewing the Impact of Nationally Determined Contributions
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
