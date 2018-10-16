Skip to main content
Transport CO2 and the Paris Climate Agreement

Reviewing the Impact of Nationally Determined Contributions
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/23513b77-en
International Transport Forum
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
ITF (2018), “Transport CO2 and the Paris Climate Agreement: Reviewing the Impact of Nationally Determined Contributions”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 50, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/23513b77-en.
