This report explores how traffic systems and infrastructure can be redesigned and expanded for a broader range of vehicle types, especially “smaller-than-car” or light mobility options. It identifies the potential benefits of making vehicles lighter and diversifying the range of vehicles used for everyday mobility. It also highlights successful policies for encouraging a shift towards urban light mobility in cities. Finally, it presents strategies for implementing frameworks for such policies and highlights measures decision makers should consider as part of their light mobility strategy.
Towards the Light: Effective Light Mobility Policies in Cities
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
