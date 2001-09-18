Skip to main content
Towards More Choice in Social Protection?

Individual Choice of Insurer in Basic Mandatory Health Insurance in Switzerland
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/664178220717
Authors
Francesca Colombo
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Colombo, F. (2001), “Towards More Choice in Social Protection?: Individual Choice of Insurer in Basic Mandatory Health Insurance in Switzerland”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 53, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/664178220717.
