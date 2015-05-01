With over one billion international tourist arrivals per year, forecast to rise to 1.5 billion per year by 2020, transport is an essential component of the tourism system. Transport connects tourism generating regions (both domestic and international) to destinations, and facilitates the internal movement of visitors between attractions, accommodation, and commercial services. The location, capacity, efficiency and connectivity of transport can therefore play a significant role in how a destination develops, significantly influencing the mobility of visitors and the connectivity of tourist experiences within destinations. At the same time the growing number of travellers creates numerous challenges in terms of transport infrastructure and capacity, border crossing, intermodality, information for travellers and inter-operability of technologies with tourism service providers.
Tourism Facilitation as part of Transport Policy
Summary of International Experiences
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024