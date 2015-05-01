Tourism Facilitation as part of Transport Policy

With over one billion international tourist arrivals per year, forecast to rise to 1.5 billion per year by 2020, transport is an essential component of the tourism system. Transport connects tourism generating regions (both domestic and international) to destinations, and facilitates the internal movement of visitors between attractions, accommodation, and commercial services. The location, capacity, efficiency and connectivity of transport can therefore play a significant role in how a destination develops, significantly influencing the mobility of visitors and the connectivity of tourist experiences within destinations. At the same time the growing number of travellers creates numerous challenges in terms of transport infrastructure and capacity, border crossing, intermodality, information for travellers and inter-operability of technologies with tourism service providers.