Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Way Forward in Radiological Protection

An Expert Group Report
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264061453-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radiation Protection

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2003), The Way Forward in Radiological Protection: An Expert Group Report, Radiation Protection, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264061453-en.
Go to top