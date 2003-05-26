Skip to main content
A New Approach to Authorisation in the Fields of Radiological Protection

The Road Test Report
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103535-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radiation Protection

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2003), A New Approach to Authorisation in the Fields of Radiological Protection: The Road Test Report, Radiation Protection, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264103535-en.
