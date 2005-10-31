Skip to main content
Evolution of the System of Radiological Protection

Second Asian Regional Conference - Tokyo, Japan 28-29 July 2004
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264013636-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radiation Protection
OECD/NEA (2005), Evolution of the System of Radiological Protection: Second Asian Regional Conference - Tokyo, Japan 28-29 July 2004, Radiation Protection, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264013636-en.
