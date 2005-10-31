Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Occupational Exposure Management at Nuclear Power Plants

Fourth ISOE European Symposium - Lyon, France 24-26 March 2004
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264010376-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radiation Protection
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2005), Occupational Exposure Management at Nuclear Power Plants: Fourth ISOE European Symposium - Lyon, France 24-26 March 2004, Radiation Protection, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264010376-en.
Go to top