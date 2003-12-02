The international system of radiological protection is currently being revised with the aim of making it more coherent and concise. These proceedings present a significant block of stakeholder input, comprising the views of policy makers, regulators, radiological protection professionals, industry and representatives of both non-governmental and intergovernmental organisations.
The Future Policy for Radiological Protection
Workshop Proceedings, Lanzarote, Spain, 2-4 April 2003
Report
Radiation Protection
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 March 2021
-
31 October 2005
-
31 October 2005
-
4 October 2004
-
26 May 2003
-
26 May 2003
-
17 March 2003
-
10 December 2002
Related publications
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023