The international system of radiological protection is being revised to make it more coherent and concise. During the revision process, particular attention is given to the development of an explicit system for the radiological protection of the environment in addition to that of human beings. These proceedings comprise the views of a broad range of invited speakers, including policy makers, regulators, radiation protection and environmental protection professionals, industry, social scientists and representatives of both non-governmental and intergovernmental organisations.
Radiological Protection of the Environment: The Path forward to a New Policy?
Workshop Proceedings, Taormina, Sicily, Italy 12-14 February 2002
