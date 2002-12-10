Skip to main content
Radiological Protection of the Environment: The Path forward to a New Policy?

Workshop Proceedings, Taormina, Sicily, Italy 12-14 February 2002
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099708-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radiation Protection

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2002), Radiological Protection of the Environment: The Path forward to a New Policy?: Workshop Proceedings, Taormina, Sicily, Italy 12-14 February 2002, Radiation Protection, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099708-en.
