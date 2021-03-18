Occupational Exposures at Nuclear Power Plants

The Information System on Occupational Exposure (ISOE) is jointly sponsored by the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Since 1992, ISOE has provided a forum for radiological protection professionals from nuclear licensees and national regulatory authorities worldwide to share dose reduction information and operational experience aiming to improve the optimisation of radiological protection at nuclear power plants.

As of 31 December 2018, the ISOE Programme included 76 participating licensees in 31 countries (352 operating units, 61 shutdown units and 10 units under construction and/or commissioning), as well as 28 regulatory authorities in 26 countries. The ISOE database contains occupational exposure information for 500 units, covering over 85% of the world’s operating commercial power reactors. In addition, the ISOE database contains dose data from 106 reactors that are shut down or in some stage of decommissioning.

While ISOE is well known for its occupational exposure data and analyses, the Programme’s strength comes from its objective to share such information broadly among its participants.

This 28th Annual Report presents the status of the ISOE Programme for the calendar year 2018. The report includes global occupational exposure data and analyses collected and accomplished in 2018, as well as information on the Programme achievements and principle events in participating countries.