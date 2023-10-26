CSNI Status Report and Perspectives

International co-operation is key to keep enhancing global nuclear safety. In this regard, the NEA Working Group on the Analysis and Management of Accidents (WGAMA) seeks to advance the scientific and technological knowledge base needed for the prevention, mitigation and management of potential accidents in nuclear power plants, and to encourage international convergence on safety issues in this area.

This report aims to facilitate communication between reactor safety stakeholders by summarising the main aspects of the WGAMA activities. It discusses the key safety topics related to the analysis and management of accidents and their context; the approach and methodologies to cope with reactor safety issues; recent reactor safety issues that have been dealt with; and potential future activities.