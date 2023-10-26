Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

CSNI Technical Opinion Paper No. 21

Research Recommendations to Support the Safe Deployment of Small Modular Reactors
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0df32944-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2023), CSNI Technical Opinion Paper No. 21: Research Recommendations to Support the Safe Deployment of Small Modular Reactors, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0df32944-en.
Go to top