The Effect of Temperature on the Neutron Multiplication Factor for Pressurised Water Reactor Fuel Assemblies

A Temperature Analysis Benchmark
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3ea69249-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Cite this content as:

NEA (2023), The Effect of Temperature on the Neutron Multiplication Factor for Pressurised Water Reactor Fuel Assemblies: A Temperature Analysis Benchmark, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3ea69249-en.
