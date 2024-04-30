Skip to main content
Benchmark Study on Pellet-Cladding Mechanical Interaction in Light Water Reactor Fuel (Volume 2)

Validation of Beginning-of-Life Power Ramping (Case 3)
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/05353d10-en
Nuclear Energy Agency, OECD
NEA/OECD (2024), Benchmark Study on Pellet-Cladding Mechanical Interaction in Light Water Reactor Fuel (Volume 2): Validation of Beginning-of-Life Power Ramping (Case 3), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/05353d10-en.
