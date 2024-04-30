Skip to main content
Benchmark Study on Pellet-Cladding Mechanical Interaction in Light Water Reactor Fuel (Volume I)

Hypothetical Beginning-of-Life Power Ramps (Cases 1 and 2)
https://doi.org/10.1787/80206f78-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency, OECD
Tags
Cite this content as:

NEA/OECD (2024), Benchmark Study on Pellet-Cladding Mechanical Interaction in Light Water Reactor Fuel (Volume I): Hypothetical Beginning-of-Life Power Ramps (Cases 1 and 2), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/80206f78-en.
