The uncertain promise of blockchain for government

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d031cd67-en
Authors
Juho Lindman, Jamie Berryhill, Benjamin Welby, Mariane Piccinin-Barbieri
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Lindman, J. et al. (2020), “The uncertain promise of blockchain for government”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 43, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d031cd67-en.
