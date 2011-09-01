Skip to main content
The Role of Pension Funds in Financing Green Growth Initiatives

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg58j1lwdjd-en
Authors
Raffaele Della Croce, Christopher Kaminker, Fiona Stewart
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Della Croce, R., C. Kaminker and F. Stewart (2011), “The Role of Pension Funds in Financing Green Growth Initiatives”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg58j1lwdjd-en.
