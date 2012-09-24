Skip to main content
The Role of Institutional Investors in Financing Clean Energy

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9312v21l6f-en
Christopher Kaminker, Fiona Stewart
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Kaminker, C. and F. Stewart (2012), “The Role of Institutional Investors in Financing Clean Energy”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9312v21l6f-en.
