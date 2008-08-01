Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Role of Accessibility in Passengers' Choice of Airports

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/235278552305
Authors
Marco Kouwenhoven
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kouwenhoven, M. (2008), “The Role of Accessibility in Passengers' Choice of Airports”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2008/14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/235278552305.
Go to top