Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Rise of Megaregions

Delineating a new scale of economic geography
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f4734bdd-en
Authors
Daniela Glocker
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Glocker, D. (2018), “The Rise of Megaregions: Delineating a new scale of economic geography”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2018/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f4734bdd-en.
Go to top