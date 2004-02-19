Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Regulatory Control of Radioactive Waste Management

Overview of 15 NEA Member Countries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264106529-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2004), The Regulatory Control of Radioactive Waste Management: Overview of 15 NEA Member Countries, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264106529-en.
Go to top