Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Preservation of Records, Knowledge and Memory (RK&M) Across Generations

Final Report of the RK&M Initiative
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/50292bbb-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

NEA (2020), Preservation of Records, Knowledge and Memory (RK&M) Across Generations: Final Report of the RK&M Initiative, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/50292bbb-en.
Go to top