Stakeholder Confidence in Radioactive Waste Management

The OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) Forum on Stakeholder Confidence (FSC) Annotated Glossary is a review of concepts central to societal decision making about radioactive waste management. It records the evolution in understanding that has taken place in the group as the FSC has worked with these concepts over time. This should be a useful resource not only for new FSC participants but also for others: the latest update of this annotated glossary forms a good reference handbook for future texts regarding societal aspects of radioactive waste management and its governance.