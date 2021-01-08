Skip to main content
Optimising Management of Low-level Radioactive Materials and Waste from Decommissioning

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1ace089e-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2021), Optimising Management of Low-level Radioactive Materials and Waste from Decommissioning, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1ace089e-en.
