Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Management and Disposal of High-Level Radioactive Waste

Global Progress and Solutions
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/33f65af2-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2020), Management and Disposal of High-Level Radioactive Waste: Global Progress and Solutions, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/33f65af2-en.
Go to top