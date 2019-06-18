Skip to main content
Preservation of Records, Knowledge and Memory (RK&M) Across Generations

Developing a Key Information File for a Radioactive Waste Repository
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/89f089d5-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Cite this content as:

NEA (2019), Preservation of Records, Knowledge and Memory (RK&M) Across Generations: Developing a Key Information File for a Radioactive Waste Repository, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/89f089d5-en.
