Clay Club Catalogue of Characteristics of Argillaceous Rocks

2022 Update
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8860f7d8-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2022), Clay Club Catalogue of Characteristics of Argillaceous Rocks: 2022 Update, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8860f7d8-en.
