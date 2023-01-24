Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Potential of E-fuels to Decarbonise Ships and Aircraft

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3d96e0d9-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2023), “The Potential of E-fuels to Decarbonise Ships and Aircraft”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 111, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3d96e0d9-en.
Go to top