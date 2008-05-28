Skip to main content
The Joint Distribution of Household Income and Wealth

Evidence from the Luxembourg Wealth Study
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/241506164527
Markus Jantti, Eva Sierminska, Tim Smeeding
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Jantti, M., E. Sierminska and T. Smeeding (2008), “The Joint Distribution of Household Income and Wealth: Evidence from the Luxembourg Wealth Study”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 65, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241506164527.
