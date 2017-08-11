Skip to main content
The Investigation of Safety Management Systems and Safety Culture

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ad7f4dc3-en
Authors
Simon French, Tabitha Steelt
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

French, S. and T. Steelt (2017), “The Investigation of Safety Management Systems and Safety Culture”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2017/20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ad7f4dc3-en.
