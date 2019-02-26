This paper looks at the roles of technologies and other factors in lifestyle choices, travel patterns and behaviours. Building on earlier Roundtable reports on value of time, it discusses how recent behavioural changes might affect the disutility of time spent travelling relative to time spent on other activities. The paper concludes with a discussion on the implications for policy practitioners around modelling and assessing value of travel time savings.
The Influence of Technologies and Lifestyle on the Value of Time
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper18 March 2021
-
Working paper17 March 2021
-
Working paper28 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper27 January 2021
-
Working paper22 January 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024