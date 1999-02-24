Skip to main content
The Health of Older Persons in OECD Countries

Is it Improving Fast Enough to Compensate for Population Ageing?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/066187831020
Authors
Stephane Jacobzone, E. Cambois, E. Chaplain, J. M. Robine
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Jacobzone, S. et al. (1999), “The Health of Older Persons in OECD Countries: Is it Improving Fast Enough to Compensate for Population Ageing?”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 37, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/066187831020.
