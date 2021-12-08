The 2021 edition of Pensions at a Glance highlights the pension reforms undertaken by OECD countries over the past two years. Moreover, the special chapter focuses on automatic adjustment mechanisms in pensions systems in OECD countries, discusses the usefulness and limitations of these policy instruments, and suggests ways to improve them in order to enhance the capacity of pension systems to fulfil their objectives. This edition also updates information on the key features of pension provision in OECD and G20 countries and provides projections of retirement income for today’s workers. It offers indicators covering the design of pension systems, pension entitlements, the demographic and economic context in which pension systems operate, incomes and poverty of older people, the finances of retirement‑income systems and private pensions.
Pensions at a Glance 2021
OECD and G20 Indicators
Report
OECD Pensions at a Glance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report13 December 2023
-
Report27 November 2019
-
Report5 December 2017
-
Report1 December 2015
-
Report26 November 2013
-
Report17 March 2011
-
Report15 October 2009
-
Report7 June 2007
Related publications
-
6 June 2024
-
Report13 December 2023
-
15 December 2022
-
20 September 2022
-
27 January 2022
-
Working paper11 December 2020
-
19 November 2020
-
Report27 November 2019