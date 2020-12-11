New data collection on accrued-to-date social insurance pension entitlements in a national accounts context

This paper analyses results on social insurance pension liabilities and entitlements across OECD countries, on the basis of a new data collection. In addition to information on employment-related schemes (covered in the central framework of the national accounts), this new data collection also includes information related to social security pension schemes. As the latter make up a large part of pension liabilities and entitlements, this new data collection provides important new insights into the role of social insurance pensions across OECD countries and on how countries may be affected by ageing populations. The results show that pension liabilities and entitlements are, on average, more significant in European countries than in non-European OECD countries. Furthermore, the results show an increasing preference for defined contribution schemes over defined benefit schemes for private pension schemes, possibly in order to address some of the challenges brought about by an ageing society.