New data collection on accrued-to-date social insurance pension entitlements in a national accounts context

Main findings
https://doi.org/10.1787/93abd66a-en
Catherine Girodet, Haukur Gudjonsson, Matthias Wicho, Bettina Wistrom, Jorrit Zwijnenburg
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Girodet, C. et al. (2020), “New data collection on accrued-to-date social insurance pension entitlements in a national accounts context : Main findings”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2020/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/93abd66a-en.
