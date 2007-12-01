Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Environmental Certification of Biofuels

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/234807606851
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2007), “The Environmental Certification of Biofuels”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2007/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/234807606851.
Go to top