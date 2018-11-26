Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Economics of Regulating Ride-Hailing and Dockless Bike Share

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2baf35bd-en
Authors
Rex Deighton-Smith
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Deighton-Smith, R. (2018), “The Economics of Regulating Ride-Hailing and Dockless Bike Share”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2018/24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2baf35bd-en.
Go to top