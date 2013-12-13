Skip to main content
The Economics of Investment in High-Speed Rail

Summary and Conclusions
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rnjkgxw-en
Authors
John Preston
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Preston, J. (2013), “The Economics of Investment in High-Speed Rail: Summary and Conclusions”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rnjkgxw-en.
