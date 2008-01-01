Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Design of Effective Regulations of Transport

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/235552611237
Authors
Winston Harrington
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Harrington, W. (2008), “The Design of Effective Regulations of Transport”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2008/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/235552611237.
Go to top