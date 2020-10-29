Skip to main content
The Cost of Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Shipping

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f7846c27-en
Tristan Smith
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Smith, T. (2020), “The Cost of Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Shipping”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f7846c27-en.
