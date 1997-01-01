Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Concentration of Women's Employment and Relative Occupational Pay

A Statistical Framework for Comparative Analysis
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/122123571425
Authors
Damian Grimshaw, Jill Rubery
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Grimshaw, D. and J. Rubery (1997), “The Concentration of Women's Employment and Relative Occupational Pay: A Statistical Framework for Comparative Analysis”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/122123571425.
Go to top