The Concentration of Women's Employment and Relative Occupational Pay

This report assesses the relation between women’s employment in those occupations where they are most concentrated and their relative level of pay. The analysis is applied to seven countries - Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States - over a period covering the past ten to fifteen years. An important feature of the study involves the collection and analysis of national earnings data at a detailed level of occupational classification, enabling us to address instances of vertical and horizontal gender segregation that may be obscured by less detailed categories.

As international harmonised earnings data for detailed occupational categories do not exist, it has been necessary to collect data from the different national sources. Given the dangers this presents for an analysis which seeks to make comparisons of occupations across countries, the report details the wide range of different sources of data, as well as the variety of definitions of ...