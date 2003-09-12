- OECD countries are increasingly interested in structuring government organisation and the financing of job brokerage and employment reintegration services to use market forces. In the Netherlands, the introduction of market mechanisms has been part of a search for a more coherent benefits and activation system. The former Public Employment Service has been split up into a basic employment service provider (Centre for Work and Income) which remains public, and a privatised reintegration services company, which competes with other commercial entities for contracts to promote return to work. Since a large number of municipalities are looking to buy employment services for their social assistance clients in the Netherlands, a quasi-market for reintegration services has emerged, with many purchasers and providers. However, the purchasers use a variety of tendering methods and parts of the market suffer from a lack of transparency.
- Following the outcome of a tender round held in 2000, in 2001 ...
The Competitive Market for Employment Services in the Netherlands
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
