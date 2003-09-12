Skip to main content
The Competitive Market for Employment Services in the Netherlands

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/723322815642
Authors
Ludo Struyven, Geert Steurs
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Struyven, L. and G. Steurs (2003), “The Competitive Market for Employment Services in the Netherlands”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/723322815642.
