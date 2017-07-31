Skip to main content
Synergies from Improved Cycling-Transit Integration

Towards an Integrated Urban Mobility System
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ce404b2e-en
Authors
Roland Kager, Lucas Harms
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Kager, R. and L. Harms (2017), “Synergies from Improved Cycling-Transit Integration: Towards an Integrated Urban Mobility System”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2017/23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ce404b2e-en.
