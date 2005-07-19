Skip to main content
Synergies Between Trade in Environmental Services and Trade in Environmental Goods

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/888663013653
Ronald Steenblik, Dominique Drouet, George Stubbs
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Steenblik, R., D. Drouet and G. Stubbs (2005), “Synergies Between Trade in Environmental Services and Trade in Environmental Goods”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2005/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/888663013653.
