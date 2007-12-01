Skip to main content
Sustainable Biofuels for the Transport Sector

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/235076734547
Authors
Birgitte Ahring
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Ahring, B. (2007), “Sustainable Biofuels for the Transport Sector”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2007/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/235076734547.
