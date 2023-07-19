The aviation sector has pledged to become climate neutral by 2050. Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) are the only available low-carbon fuel technology for air travel today. They are thus indispensable for the sector to reach its climate targets. This report presents recommendations to promote the production and deployment of SAFs, which can replace conventional fossil aviation fuel to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from aircraft. The insights come from discussions in the ITF’s Decarbonising Aviation Common Interest Group, an expert forum on SAF policies bringing together government and industry representatives.
Sustainable Aviation Fuels: Policy Status Report
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
