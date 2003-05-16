Skip to main content
Survey of Pharmacoeconomic Assessment Activity in Eleven Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/678644556018
Authors
Michael Dickson, Jeremy Hurst, Stephane Jacobzone
OECD Health Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Dickson, M., J. Hurst and S. Jacobzone (2003), “Survey of Pharmacoeconomic Assessment Activity in Eleven Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/678644556018.
