Surface Access to Airports

The success of Mexico City’s New International Airport will depend not least on the quality of access to the airport on the ground. This report reviews policies and planning controls for surface access at a selection of comparable airports in cities of OECD countries. It offers input for the Mexican Federal Government’s plans for infrastructure investments that will serve passengers, the airport workforce and the public by ensuring convenient, reliable airport journeys; supporting business travel for a productive Mexican economy; and by maintaining within acceptable bounds the airport’s impact on road congestion and related air pollution.

This report was prepared in collaboration with the OECD’s Directorate for Public Governance.